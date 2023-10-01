India-Canada row: EAM S Jaishankar condemns ‘climate of violence’ says 'Let’s not normalise…happening in Canada'
India's External Affairs Minister condemns Canada for violence and lack of responsiveness to extradition requests.
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, condemned Canada for its "climate of violence" and lack of responsiveness to Indian extradition requests, reported HT. Jaishankar visited New York to attend the UN General Assembly for six days. Following which he visited Washington DC for bilateral engagements for three days.