India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, condemned Canada for its "climate of violence" and lack of responsiveness to Indian extradition requests, reported HT. Jaishankar visited New York to attend the UN General Assembly for six days. Following which he visited Washington DC for bilateral engagements for three days.

While speaking to reporters on September 29 during his visit to the United States, Jaishankar expressed concerns over threats against Indian diplomats and diplomatic facilities. He stated India has not closed its doors and is therefore willing to look at any “relevant and specific" information Ottawa may want to share on its allegation.

He also said that India did not want to suspend its visa operations in Canada but had to do so due to this environment and threat of violence. He questioned whether the world, or any other country, would have accepted this situation, stating that he can't recall India having to deal with such a situation necessitating visa suspension in any other country, let alone a G7 and a Commonwealth member.

Also read: India-Canada tensions: University of Toronto assures support to students, faculty; Find out details Jaishankar's comments come in response to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation of possible links between "agents" of Indian government and the killing of a Canadian citizen designated as a terrorist by India, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, on Canadian soil. India rejected this allegation as absurd.

He further said this isn’t a part of government of India policy but India was open to consider any information Canada might share.

In addressing Canada's allegations, Jaishankar highlighted "The ongoing problem really revolves around the permissiveness in regard to terrorism, extremism and violence." He pointed out that some extradition requests from India had not been responded to and that individuals and organisations involved in violence and illegal activities in India were openly operating in Canada.

Also read: Amid Nijjar killing row, Justin Trudeau says ‘Canada is serious about stronger ties with India but…’ While expressing concern about the intimidation of Indian diplomatic missions and personnel he said it was “not safe" for them to carry on with their with their work, leading to the temporary suspension of visa operations. He said, "The fact that we have had to temporarily suspend our visa operations, it is not something we would have liked to do. It is just they made it very difficult for us to operate those services because our personnel are today insecure."

Jaishankar further stated, “We have had smoke bombs thrown at the mission. We have had violence in front of our consulates. Individuals have been targeted and intimidated. There are posters put up about people. So, tell me, do you consider this normal?" He added, "Let’s not normalise what is happening in Canada."

He reiterated that India's doors remain open, although he warned against false equivalence and stressed on the importance of law and order and adherence to the Vienna Convention, that lays out a protocol for treatment of diplomats and diplomatic personnel, reported HT.

