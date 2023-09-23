India-Canada row: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh slams Justin Trudeau, says ‘handed him list of 9 terrorists but…’1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 05:03 PM IST
Amarinder Singh compared the Pakistan and Canada model of patronage to anti-India forces and urged the government of India to intensify international pressure on Canada to hand over terrorists
India-Canada row: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his allegations about India's role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In an opinion piece published in the newspaper TheIndianExpress (behind paywall), Captain Amarinder Singh talked about how he handed over a list of 9 terrorists to Justin Trudeau during his visit to India in 2018, but the Canadian PM chose to ignore it.