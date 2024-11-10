Khalistani extremist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla is likely to have been arrested in Canada's Ontario province following a shooting incident, sources said.

India-Canada diplomatic row: Here are Top 10 developments this week 1. Khalistani extremist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, who was designated a terrorist by India, is likely to have been arrested in Canada's Ontario province following a shooting incident, sources told news agency PTI on Sunday. The incident took place on October 28 in Milton.

According to the report, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) had earlier said that it had arrested two men on charges of "discharging firearm with intent". It did not disclose their identity and said both accused "were held in custody pending a bail hearing".

Sources claimed that one of those arrested is believed to be Arsh Dalla, who is associated with the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and ran terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist who was killed in June last year. Arsh Dalla was accused of being involved in targeted killings, terror financing and extortion in Punjab. He was designated a terrorist by the Indian government in January last year.

2. The external affairs ministry reacted to the 'secretly issued memo' that surfaced on social media earlier this week. The memo attempted to link Indian diplomats abroad with violent crimes. The April 2023 dated "fake" memo, purportedly from former Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, asked Indian diplomats to "cultivate" Indian diaspora groups in Canada "as vital force in the street confrontations with Sikh extremists".

3. "No such memo has been issued by Government of India," the External Affairs Ministry said while reacting to the purported memo. "The said GoI communication is fake," the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division (XP Division), of the Ministry of External Affairs said.

4. Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday for "ruining" ties with India. The remarks came amid an escalating diplomatic row — days after both countries expelled diplomats in tit-for-tat moves.

5. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted to the presence of Khalistani supporters in the nation, but said not all of them represent the Sikh community. He also went on to say there are Hindu supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Canada, but they also do not represent the Hindu community as a whole in Canada.

6. Sergeant Harinder Sohi, a Peel Regional Police Officer in Canada, was suspended after he took part in the pro-Khalistani protests, which resulted in an attack at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, according to a Hindustan Times report.

7. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, November 7 that the threat to Indian diplomats in Ottawa, Canada, has increased. "Yes, threats to Indian diplomats in Canada have increased. They have been put under surveillance, which is unacceptable. We had also taken up the matter very strongly with the Canadian side on it," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the MEA, said in a weekly press briefing.

8. The Indian Consulate in Toronto cancelled some of its scheduled consular camps after the Canadian security authorities failed to provide minimum security protection. It said in a post on X, "In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers, Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps."

9. Regional Canadian police allegedly attacked and "Hindus who were protesting against recent pro-Khalistan attacks on Hindu temples in Canada by "anti-India elements". A video shared by a Canadian journalist showed a clash between police and "Hindu devotees". The protest on Monday was held at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, ANI reported.

10. Following the attack on Hindu devotees by a Khalistani mob at the Brampton temple that shook both India and Canada, a Hindu priest named Rajinder Parsad has been suspended for spreading "violent rhetoric" and his "controversial involvement" with "non-permitted protesters" carrying Khalistani flags at the Hindu Sabha Mandir.

India-Canada row | A recap Ties between India and Canada soured after Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.