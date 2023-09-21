comScore
India-Canada row: Govt raps TV channel for inviting terror accused, says 'don't give platform to terrorists'
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a sharp reminder for media platforms on Thursday amid the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic crisis. The announcement came mere hours after India announced the temporary suspension of visas for Canadian citizens in view of "security threats" faced by its high commission and consulates in the other country. 

“Television channels are advised to refrain from giving any platform to reports/references about and views/agenda of persons of such background including those against whom there are charges of serious crimes/terrorism and belonging to organizations which have been proscribed by law…" read an excerpt from the notice. 

The government advisory also called notice to Section 20 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act and emphasised the need for TV content to adhere to its provisions. 

ALSO READ: MEA explains why India suspended issue of visas to Canadian citizens

“It has come to the notice of this Ministry that a person in a foreign country against whom there are serious cases of crime including terrorism, belonging to an organization which has been proscribed by law in India was invited for a discussion on a television channel wherein the said person made several comments/remarks which were detrimental to thesovereignty/integrity of the country, security of India, friendly relations of India with a foreign state and also had the potential of disturbing public order in the country," read an official communique.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 08:35 PM IST
