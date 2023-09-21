India-Canada row: Govt raps TV channel for inviting terror accused, says 'don't give platform to terrorists'1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting warns media platforms over invite to person accused of crimes against India.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a sharp reminder for media platforms on Thursday amid the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic crisis. The announcement came mere hours after India announced the temporary suspension of visas for Canadian citizens in view of "security threats" faced by its high commission and consulates in the other country.