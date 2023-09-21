The Canadian High Commission and consulates in India remain open in spite of a brewing diplomatic crisis. Visa services for Canadian nationals have however been suspended and both countries warned citizens against travelling at this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice," said online visa application centre BLS.

The notice first appeared on Thursday afternoon before being briefly removed from the official website of the BLS Indian Visa Application Center in Canada. The agency processes visa requests for India.

ALSO READ: India suspends visa services in Canada citing ‘operational reasons’ Meanwhile the Canadian High Commission said that it remained open and was continuing to serve clients. Global Affairs Canada – a department managing the country's diplomatic and consular relations – said that it was continually monitoring the the safety and security of “our missions and personnel as we maintain a strict security protocol to respond to any events."

“In light of the current environment where tensions have heightened, we are taking action to ensure the safety of our diplomats. With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff in India," it added.

