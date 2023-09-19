India-Canada row: How world reacted to Canada's allegation against India

Canada and India have expelled a senior diplomat each after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of a prominent Sikh separatist leader in Surrey in June, claims outrightly rejected by New Delhi as "absurd" and "motivated".

Here is how countries like USA, UK, Australia reacted to Canada's allegations:

Britain said it was in close touch with its Canadian partners about "serious allegations" from Ottawa that the Indian government was involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.

"We are in close touch with our Canadian partners about these serious allegations," a government spokesperson said. "It would be inappropriate to comment further during the ongoing investigation by the Canadian authorities."

Australia and the US, Canada’s allies in the “Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing setup, expressed deep concern over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of a “potential link" between Indian government agents and the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June as reported by Hindustan Times.

“We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a brief statement.

A spokesperson for Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong said Canberra’s concerns had been conveyed to New Delhi at “senior levels".

“Australia is deeply concerned by these allegations and notes ongoing investigations into this matter," the spokesperson said in a statement. “Australia believes all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law."

India has outrightly rejected as "baseless" and "motivated" Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim of a "potential link" between Indian government agents and the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader and sought prompt legal action against anti-India elements operating from Canada.

After Trudeau made the comments in the Canadian Parliament, his Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced that a top Indian diplomat had been expelled from Canada.

Joly's office said the diplomat is Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), according to Canadian broadcaster CBC News.

