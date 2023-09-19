India-Canada row: How world reacted to Canada's allegation against India

India-Canada row: How world reacted to Canada's allegation against India1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Canada and India expel senior diplomats over allegations of Indian government involvement in Sikh separatist leader's killing.
Canada and India have expelled a senior diplomat each after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of a prominent Sikh separatist leader in Surrey in June, claims outrightly rejected by New Delhi as "absurd" and "motivated".