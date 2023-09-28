India-Canada row: Amid rising tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, news platform The Telegraph reported that ‘Indian’ hackers temporarily disabled the official website of the Canadian Armed Forces. An X (formerly Twitter) handle named ‘Indian Cyber Force’ shared the screenshot on the social media platform after taking down the website of the Canadian Armed Forces. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development comes as the hacker's group expressed their displeasure with the allegations raised by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who claimed that they have found evidence for the potential involvement of "agents of Indian government" in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hadeep Singh Nijjar. The hackers warned the Canadian authorities to be ready to feel the power.

The media relations head of the Department of National Defence of Canada Daniel Le Bouthillier said that the disruption began around noon. The website was inaccessible to mobile users and some desktop users also went through the disruption, but there is no broader implication of the hacking and the disruption was rectified, he told The Globe and Mail.

The matter is currently under investigation by Canadian Forces including the Canadian Navy, special command groups, and air and space operations. As per the report, the website that was hacked is not part of the Canadian government whose websites and internal networks are publicized by the National Defence Department.

S. Jaishankar on India-Canada row The diplomatic row between India and Canada is shaping India's engagement with the wider West. During his address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that “political convenience" should not be countenanced in determining responses to terrorism and extremism.

Also Read: Ahead of Jaishankar-Blinken meet, US says ‘encouraged them to…' "In our deliberations, we often advocate the promotion of a rules-based order. From time to time, respect for the UN Charter is also involved. But for all the talk, it is still a few nations that shape the agenda and seek to define the norms. This can't go on indefinitely nor will it go unchallenged. A fair, equitable, and democratic order will surely emerge once we all put our minds to it. And for a start, that means ensuring that rule-makers do not subjugate rule-takers," he added.

