India-Canada row: India's 4 counter attack over alleged involvement in Khalistani terrorist Nijjar's killing
Tensions escalated between India-Canada relations after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday alleged that the Indian government was behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. The allegations made by the Canadian Prime Minister and foreign minister were rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs in India which dubbed the statements as absurd. Earlier on Thursday, gangster Sukhdool Singh Gill, alais Sukha Duneke was killed, Canada's Winnipeg police had confirmed. As per sources, it was an act of revenge murder for the killing of gang star Goldy Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar. A gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the murder earlier on Thursday, and asserted that Sukha Duneke was murdered in his flat in Winnipeg city.