Tensions escalated between India-Canada relations after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday alleged that the Indian government was behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. The allegations made by the Canadian Prime Minister and foreign minister were rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs in India which dubbed the statements as absurd.

Meanwhile, Canada is home to a Sikh community comprising over 770,000 individuals, accounting for approximately 2% of its total population.

India-Canada News LIVE Updates: A look at India's counter attack on Canada -On 19 September, India announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat hours after Canada asked an Indian official to leave that country, citing a "potential" Indian link to the killing of a Khalistani terrorist Nijjar. While issuing a statement, MEA had said, "The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days." MEA further noted, "The decision reflects Government of India's growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities. As per sources, it is Olivier Sylvestere who has been expelled. He is the Canadian intelligence agency station chief in India under official cover, sources claim.

-On 20 September, India told its citizens to avoid travelling to parts of Canada, following a diplomatic row. "Threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda," a foreign ministry statement said, advising citizens to "avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents". Indian students in Canada also have been particularly advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

Also Read: MEA explains India suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens. Top Points -On 21 September, India suspended visa services in Canada citing 'operational reasons'. The move came amid the souring relationship between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. BLS, a private agency, hired for initial scrutiny of visa applications of Canadians put out a note on its website, conveying "Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking the BLS website for further updates.

-On 21 September, India asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country as relations between the the two countries plunged to an an all-time low. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the size of Canadian diplomatic staff in India is larger than what New Delhi has in Canada and that there should be a parity in strength and rank equivalence in the mutual presence.

Meanwhile, Canada's allegations of India's involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist in Surrey are based on both human and signals intelligence and inputs from an ally from Ottawa’s Five Eye intelligence network, a media report has said citing the Canadian government sources as reported by PTI. The Canadian government amassed both human and signals intelligence in a months-long investigation of the Sikh man's death that has inflamed relations with India, CBC News, a division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, reported on Thursday quoting sources, PTI reported.

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said that the country is not looking to "provoke or cause problems" with India as he urged to take the matter "extremely seriously" and work with Ottawa to "uncover the truth". "We call upon the government of India to take seriously this matter and to work with us to shed full transparency and ensure accountability and justice in this matter," Trudeau said while responding to questions on the diplomatic row between India and Canada.

