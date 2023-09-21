India-Canada row: Justin Trudeau asks India to 'take allegations seriously' and 'cooperate' with murder probe1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Canadian PM Trudeau urges India to cooperate in murder probe amid strained diplomatic ties. Visa suspension announced by India earlier on Thursday.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called on India to cooperate with an ongoing murder probe amid increasingly strained diplomatic ties. The western nation is currently probing "credible allegations" about the involvement of Indian government agents in the June killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudeau however declined to elaborate on the evidence purportedly linking India to the killing.
The row had erupted on Monday following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing. New Delhi his dismissed the allegations as ‘absurd’.
“There are credible reasons to believe that agents of the Govt of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil, which is something of utmost and foundational importance in the country of rule of law, in a world where international rules-based order matters. We have independent justice system and robust processes that will follow their course and we call upon the Govt of India to engage with us to move forward on getting to the truth of this matter," he reiterated on Thursday.
Trudeau said that he had had a ‘direct and frank conversation’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share his concerns ‘in no uncertain terms’.
“We are a country of the rule of law. We are going to continue to do the work necessary to keep Canadians safe and to uphold our values and the international rules-based order. That's our focus right now," he added.
(With inputs from agencies)