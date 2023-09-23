India-Canada row: Fresh tension has flared between India and Canada early this week following Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia on June 18. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.
India angrily rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated", and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.
In a fresh development to this matter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on India to cooperate with Canada and ensure "accountability" over the killing of Nijjar.
Meanwhile, Trudeau has reiterated, asking India to cooperate on the investigation. Whereas India has come back swinging at Canada, reducing its diplomatic staff and stopping visa services.
Here are the latest developments on this BIG story:
On allegations by Canada, Michael Rubin, former Pentagon official and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute said, "Justin Trudeau was very short-sighted, and no one should trade, their short-term political convenience for the long-term relationship with the world's largest democracy".
Experts have pointed out that the talks for a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and Canada may have taken a pause but will resume once the political row between the two countries is resolved.
However, they said that India may not hurry for the trade agreement as 60% of New Delhi's exports are already entering Canada at zero duty.
In March last year, the two countries re-launched negotiations for an interim agreement, officially dubbed as Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA).
Over half a dozen rounds of talks have been held between the two countries on the trade pact so far.
In such agreements, two countries significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. They also liberalise norms for promoting trade in services and attracting investments.
"I do not think that the current diplomatic row would impact the resumption of FTA talks. It would resume after the differences between the countries will settle down," international trade expert Biswajit Dhar said.
Indian industry was looking at duty-free access for products like textiles and leather besides easy visa norms for the movement of professionals. Canada has interests in areas like dairy and agricultural products.
The bilateral trade between the countries has increased to $8.16 billion in 2022-23 from $7 billion in 2021-22.
The Indian government has suspended new visas for Canadians. Besides amid the tensions flaring between the two nations, India has asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country. A blanket suspension of new visas by India for a Western country is unheard of and marks the lowest point of India-Canada relations.
The announcement came hours after Canada's high commission in India said it would temporarily "adjust" staff presence in the country after some diplomats received threats on social media platforms.
The Consulate General of India in Toronto has extended consular services, including passport issuance, attestation, police clearance certificate and passport renewal for Indian citizens in Canada.
A top US official has said that America is deeply concerned about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of India's potential involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the US has engaged directly with the Indian government on the issue and that the most productive thing would be the completion of this investigation.
"We've been engaged directly with the Indian government as well. And again, I think the most productive thing that can happen now is to see this investigation move forward (and) be completed. And we would hope that our Indian friends would cooperate with that investigation as well," the Secretary of State said.
He said the US is "extremely vigilant about any instances of alleged transnational repression" and takes them "very, very seriously".
"And I think it's important more broadly for the international system that any country that might consider engaging in such acts (does) not do so. So it's something that we're also focused on in a much broader way," Blinken said. Read more here
