Amid India-Canada diplomatic tensions, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday quashed reports of Indian Visas being granted to Canadians.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to the reports as an example of Canadian media's disinformation campaign to malign India.

He said, as quoted by ANI, "We have seen media reports about this. It is yet another example of Canadian media's disinformation campaign to malign India... Granting of Indian visas is our sovereign function and we have the legitimate right to deny visas to those who undermine our territorial integrity. The commentary that we see in the Canadian media on this matter is akin to foreign interference in India’s sovereign affairs."

Jaiswal also spoke about three Indian students murdered in violent crimes in Canada.

He said, “In the last week, we have had unfortunate tragedies in Canada. Three Indian students have been murdered in violent crimes. We are saddened by these terrible tragedies that have struck our nationals in Canada. We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families. Our High Commission in Ottawa and Consulates in Toronto & Vancouver are extending all possible help in the matter. They are in touch with the local authorities for a thorough investigation into these incidents. The safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals, students in particular, in Canada remains of utmost importance to us...”

The MEA Spokesperson mentioned that they have issued an advisory for the Indian nationals and students to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

"We have also issued an advisory for our nationals and Indian students to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant given the deteriorating security environment in Canada as a result of the growing incidents of hate crimes and criminal violence," Jaiswal added.

Indian murdered: Last week on Friday at around 12.30 am in Canada's Edmonton, a 20-year-old Indian Sikh student was shot dead. He was killed at an apartment building in 107th Avenue area of Edmonton, where Harshandeep was working as a security guard.

The Canadian police have arrested two accused — Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both 30-years-old — and charged them with first-degree murder.