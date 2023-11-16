India-Canada row: MEA reiterates need to 'respect Vienna Convention' as Khalistani elements disturb consular camp
The development came against the backdrop of reports that some Khalistani supporters disturbed a consular camp organized by the Indian High Commission in Canada
Amid diplomatic tension between India and Canada on the issue of Khalistani elements, the Ministry of External Affairs has asked the North American country to respect the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. The development came against the backdrop of reports that some Khalistani supporters disturbed a consular camp organized by the Indian High Commission in Canada.