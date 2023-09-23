India-Canada row: US envoy says Trudeau govt received intelligence from Five Eyes partners ahead of public allegations1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 04:43 PM IST
A diplomatic firestorm erupted this week with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying there were ‘credible reasons to believe that agents of the government of India were involved’ in Nijjar's death.
The death of a Khalistani separatist leader has sparked an international crisis between India and Canada this week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed on Monday that there were ‘credible reasons to believe that agents of the government of India were involved’ in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The assertion, US envoy David Cohen confirmed today, came after “shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners".