India-Canada row: US provided Canada intelligence on Khalistani terrorist Nijjar's killing3 min read 24 Sep 2023, 10:32 AM IST
US provided Canada intelligence on Nijjar's killing: NYTBack Canada shared intelligence on murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar with India weeks ago
The US provided Canada with intelligence over the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, but communications intercepted by Ottawa were more definitive and led it to accuse India of orchestrating the plot, sources told The New York Times as reported by PTI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message