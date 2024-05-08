India-Canada ties: ‘Decade-old issues resurfacing with crimes’, Indian envoy amid Nijjar killing row
The three men accused of murdering Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year in a killing that triggered a diplomatic crisis between Canada and India.
Sanjay Kumar Verma, Indian envoy to Canada, characterized the relationship between the two countries as marred by "decade-old issues" that have resurfaced with unfortunate crimes and threats originating from Canadian territory. He also emphasized that the fate of India will be determined by Indians themselves, not by foreigners.