Active Stocks
Tue May 07 2024 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.20 -2.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.40 1.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 295.25 -3.80%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,506.40 -1.08%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,644.30 1.20%
Business News/ News / India/  India-Canada ties: ‘Decade-old issues resurfacing with crimes’, Indian envoy amid Nijjar killing row
BackBack

India-Canada ties: ‘Decade-old issues resurfacing with crimes’, Indian envoy amid Nijjar killing row

Written By Alka Jain

The three men accused of murdering Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year in a killing that triggered a diplomatic crisis between Canada and India.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Premium
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sanjay Kumar Verma, Indian envoy to Canada, characterized the relationship between the two countries as marred by "decade-old issues" that have resurfaced with unfortunate crimes and threats originating from Canadian territory. He also emphasized that the fate of India will be determined by Indians themselves, not by foreigners. 

Addressing an event in Montreal on Tuesday, the Indian High Commissioner said, “Discussions are taking places at government level on both sides through diplomatic channels. I think it will come to see the virtue of resolving the issues. I am only concerned about national security, and threats emanating from Canada."

“If Indians living abroad want to decide the fate of India, its better for them to go back and participate in the election process. India goes through an election process in every five years," he said as quoted by newswire ANI. 

“As strategic partners or friends, the two countries should understand each other's concerns and respect their culture diversity. Unfortunately, there have been decades-old issues between India and Canada that have resurfaced due to unfortunate crimes," Verma said. 

Verma made first public statement since the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested three Indian nationals in connection with the assassination of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Karanpreet Singh, 28, Kamalpreet Singh, 22 and Karan Brar, 22, all Indian nationals, are facing charged of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Last Friday, Canadian Police said the cops are still probing whether the three accused had ties to the Indian government.

However, India has strongly denied involvement in Nijjar's death. External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Saturday India will wait for Canadian police to share information on the three accused.

Nijjar was a Canadian citizen campaigning for the creation of Khalistan, an independent Sikh homeland carved out of India. The presence of Sikh separatist groups in Canada has long frustrated New Delhi, which had labeled Nijjar a "terrorist."

Canadian Sikh leaders have called for Canada to investigate Indian interference in Canadian affairs. Nijjar's longtime friend Moninder Singh called the arrests in his friend's death "bittersweet" last week.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 May 2024, 08:55 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue