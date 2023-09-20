India-Canada ties in turmoil as rift grows

India-Canada ties in turmoil as rift grows6 min read 20 Sep 2023, 12:30 AM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim will further damage bilateral relations, which are already at an all-time low over the activities of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada
NEW DELHI : Bilateral ties between India and Canada hang in the balance after India on Tuesday dismissed as “absurd and motivated" Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim of a “potential link" between Indian government agents and the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, and the two countries carried out tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats.