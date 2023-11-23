India has resumed issuing e-visas for Canadian nationals after suspending it following a diplomatic row over Ottawa's accusation of possible Indian government involvement in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called it a 'logical consequence' as the situation relatively improved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a press conference following the conclusion of the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on Wednesday, Jaishankar said, "Regarding the E visa, you know, first of all, it had nothing to do with the G20 meeting."

"What had happened was we had temporarily suspended visa issuance because the situation in Canada made it difficult for our diplomats to do the, you know, frankly to go to the office and do the necessary work for processing visas," he stated.

In September, the Indian Mission in Canada temporarily halted visa services until further notice due to operational reasons, as noted by BLS International, an Indian outsourcing service provider that oversees government and diplomatic missions globally.

“Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from September 21, 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking the BLS website for further updates," the BLS website had said.

In October, India opted to recommence visa services in Canada for four specific categories following a thorough assessment of the security situation, taking into consideration recent measures implemented by Canada.

The categories include entry visa, business visa, medical visa, and conference visa, and the resumption of services was effective from October 26.

Following the development, Canada welcomed India's decision to partially resume visa services calling it a “good sign" and stating that the suspension should “never have happened in the first place".

Significantly, in the midst of a diplomatic dispute with Canada, India suspended its visa services in September, citing an indefinite hiatus. This move followed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusation of the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the June killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, identified as a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara in a parking area in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on June 18.

