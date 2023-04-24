The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday released the details of 18th Corps Commander (COC) level talks held between officials of India and China on Sunday. The ministry affirmed that both sides agreed to work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

"The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," the MEA said in a statement.

The ministry added the discussions were 'frank' and 'in-depth' on the resolution of relevant issues.

"The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector so as to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which will enable progress in bilateral relations," the MEA statement added.

The statement also mentioned the meeting between the foreign ministers of both countries in March 2023 and affirmed that the talks were in guidance with the meeting.

"In line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders and further to the meeting between the two Foreign Ministers in March 2023, they had an exchange of views in an open and candid manner," the statement said.

On Sunday, the 18th round of Corps Commanders talks between India and China took place at the border meeting point in Chushul-Moldo, which was located on the Chinese side. This meeting came in the background of upcoming visit of the Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu to India. He is expected to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The 18th Corps Commander meeting came after a gap of five months. The previous meeting between the two sides at the Corps Commander level took place in December. The meeting came at a time when both sides are rapidly constructing structures along the border areas to reinforce their respective positions.

