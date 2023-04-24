India-China agree to maintain peace at border, progress in bilateral relations: MEA on LAC talks2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:40 PM IST
- The 18th Corps Commander level meeting was held in anticipation of the upcoming visit of the Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu to India
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday released the details of 18th Corps Commander (COC) level talks held between officials of India and China on Sunday. The ministry affirmed that both sides agreed to work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.
