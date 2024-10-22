India-China border agreement: Army chief highlights need to rebuild trust, says ’once we can see each other and...’

India-China border row: Army chief Upendra Dwivedi said, “as we restore the trust, the other stages will also follow through soon…”

Livemint
Updated22 Oct 2024, 02:48 PM IST
India China border row: Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi during a press conference, in New Delhi.
India China border row: Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi during a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)

A day after India announced border patrolling agreement with China, Indian Army chief Upendra Dwivedi said India is "trying to restore the trust" with China. "That will happen once we are able to see each other and we are able to convince that we are not creeping into buffer zones that have been created...," the Army chief said on Tuesday. "Both have to re-assure each other," he said.

He also mentioned that ongoing patrolling activities provide a chance for both sides to reassure one another. “Patrolling gives you that kind of advantage...and as we restore the trust, the other stages will also follow through soon.”

Also Read | India-China disengagement process along LAC ‘completed’: Jaishankar

Army chief Upendra Dwivedi made the statement while speaking at an event titled "Decade of Transformation: Indian Army in Stride with the Future" at the United Service Institution.

This was Gen. Dwivedi's first statement after India announced the India-China border patrolling agreement. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday that an agreement has been reached regarding patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

China also confirmed on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with India to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh. “Over a recent period, China and India have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Also Read | India, China can play a role in resolving Ukraine conflict, says Italy PM Meloni

The ties between India and China nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

After the announcement on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Indian and Chinese soldiers will be able to resume patrolling in the way they had been doing before the border face-off began, and the disengagement process with China has been completed.

Also Read | India, China discuss situation along LAC to find early resolution

On Tuesday, Gen Dwivedi stressed that restoring trust along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) would be a gradual process, to return to the April 2020 status quo.

"We want to go back to the status quo of April 2020. Thereafter, we will be looking at disengagement, de-escalation and normal management of LAC," he added.

He further explained that the process will take place in phases, with each step aimed at reducing tensions. "This normal management of the LAC will not just stop there. There are phases in that as well," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia-China border agreement: Army chief highlights need to rebuild trust, says ’once we can see each other and...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    174.75
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.2 (-5.52%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.65
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.84%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.05 (-2.61%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.35
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.75 (-3.81%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,351.00
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    3.05 (0.13%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,639.85
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -15.3 (-0.92%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,943.60
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -22.9 (-1.16%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,452.10
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -179.8 (-2.71%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,748.95
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -286.25 (-9.43%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    469.00
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.15 (-8.43%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,843.55
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -1118.2 (-7.47%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.30
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.7 (-7.36%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,528.90
    03:25 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    81.7 (3.34%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    596.10
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    17.9 (3.1%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.75
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    12.2 (2.43%)

    City Union Bank share price

    168.20
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    17.45 (11.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.