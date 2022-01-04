India-China border standoff: China constructs bridge on Pangong lake in Ladakh

Just as news broke out of Indian and Chinese soldiers exchanging sweets and greetings on January 1, to mark the arrival of new year celebrations, a new satellite image showing China building a bridge on its side of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh emerged on Monday amid the prolonged Sino-India military standoff in the border area.

As the armies of India and China had created a buffer zone in Galwan valley following their deadly clashes on June 15, 2020, people familiar with the development said the satellite imagery is of an area on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control(LAC) near the Galwan valley region.

On January 1, Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets and greetings at 10 border posts along the LAC including in eastern Ladakh to mark the New Year.

The sources said the bridge is at a distance of around 40 km from the alignment of the LAC in the region and that India has also been developing infrastructure in the region at a rapid pace.

Geo-intelligence expert Damien Symon posted a satellite image on Twitter suggesting that the new bridge was being constructed by China to link the North and South banks of Pangong lake.

Military experts said the aim of constructing the bridge in the Khurnak area could be to ensure that the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) is able to quickly mobilise its troops in the region.

The Indian military sources said India has been developing infrastructure in all key areas along the LAC and that India is aware of Chinese activities in the region.

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Chisumle-Demchok road at Umling La Pass at over 19,000 feet in Ladakh that is considered as a key stretch for military purpose.

China has been focusing on strengthening its military infrastructure after Indian troops took control of several strategic peaks on the southern bank of Pangong lake in August 2020 after the Chinese PLA attempted to intimidate them in the area.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the armies of India and China erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

Meanwhile, over 20 months into the military standoff, China has deployed around 60,000 troops opposite the Indian territory in Ladakh and continuing its build infrastructure to help the faster movement of its forces to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Chinese numbers had surged significantly during the summer season as they brought in a large number of troops for summer training. They have now gone back to their rear locations.

However, they are still maintaining around 60,000 troops in the areas opposite Ladakh," government sources said.

The threat perception is there from the Chinese side as they continue to build infrastructure across the LAC. New roads are being built opposite the Daulat Beg Oldie area and near the Pangong lake area, they said. Sources said the Indian side has also taken very strong steps to ensure that any possible misadventure from the Chinese side.

The Indian Army has brought in the forces of the counter-terrorism Rashtriya Rifles' Uniform Force into the Ladakh theatre on the Eastern front even as the infrastructure build-up is continuing from the Indian side too.

Sources said that the Indian Army is keeping all the mountain passes open to rush in troops if they are required at any of the friction points there.

Sources said the Indian side is in the eyeball to eyeball situation with the Chinese troops only at one or two locations as at most of the places, two armies are separated by buffer zones.

Both sides are also deploying a large number of surveillance drones over the buffer zones to keep an eye on the movement of each others' troops. Sources said the Chinese are finding the winter deployments very harsh as they are rotating troops at forward locations very fast.

During their maiden deployment in the extreme winters in high-altitude locations, they were being rotated almost daily as they were suffering a lot of cold-related injuries.

On the Chinese aggression which started in April-May last year, the Defence Ministry in its Year-End review had stated that unilateral and provocative actions by the Chinese to change the status quo by force, in more than one area on the LAC, has been responded to as an adequate measure.

To resolve the issue, the militaries of the two countries have been engaged in dialogue at various levels. After sustained joint efforts, disengagement was carried out at many locations. Force levels in areas where disengagement has yet to take place have been adequately enhanced.

Threat assessment and internal deliberations have resulted in reorganization and realignment of forces in keeping with the Army's mandate of ensuring territorial integrity and to cater for the major augmentation of PLA forces and military infrastructure. Troops continue to deal with Chinese troops in a firm, resolute and peaceful manner while ensuring the sanctity of India's claims.

Upgradation and development of infrastructure along the Northern Borders are being carried out in a holistic and comprehensive manner, including roads, tunnels for all-weather connectivity, four Strategic railway lines, additional bridges across the Brahmaputra, up-gradation of bridges on critical Indo-China border roads, and storage for supplies, fuel, and ammunition. Major efforts have also been undertaken to identify dual-use infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies)

