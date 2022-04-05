Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India-China conflict: 6 times more funds allocated to improve border infra in Arunachal, says Centre

India-China conflict: 6 times more funds allocated to improve border infra in Arunachal, says Centre

A 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control is shared between the two countries from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.
1 min read . 05 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • 602.30 crore has been allocated in 2021-22 and 355.12 crore in 2020-21 under BIM scheme to improve infrastructure along the international border in the Northeast

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In a bid to develop infrastructure along the Sino-Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre has allocated six times more funds. From 42.87 crore in 2020-21, the funds have been increased to 249.12 in 2021-22.

In a bid to develop infrastructure along the Sino-Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre has allocated six times more funds. From 42.87 crore in 2020-21, the funds have been increased to 249.12 in 2021-22.

Nityanand Rai, MoS (Home) informed Lok Sabha, 602.30 crore has been allocated in 2021-22 and 355.12 crore in 2020-21 under the Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) scheme to improve infrastructure along the international border in the Northeast -- with China, Mynamar and Bangladesh.

Nityanand Rai, MoS (Home) informed Lok Sabha, 602.30 crore has been allocated in 2021-22 and 355.12 crore in 2020-21 under the Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) scheme to improve infrastructure along the international border in the Northeast -- with China, Mynamar and Bangladesh.

While 42.87 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-China border in the Northeast in 2020-21, 249.12 has been allocated in 2021-22 for it, he said in a written reply to a question.

While 42.87 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-China border in the Northeast in 2020-21, 249.12 has been allocated in 2021-22 for it, he said in a written reply to a question.

A 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control is shared between the two countries from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,126-km-long border with China. 

A 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control is shared between the two countries from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,126-km-long border with China. 

Rai further informed 17.38 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-Myanmar border in 2020-21 and 50 crore has been allocated for the same in 2021-22.

Rai further informed 17.38 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-Myanmar border in 2020-21 and 50 crore has been allocated for the same in 2021-22.

He said 294.87 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-Bangladesh border in 2020-21 and 303.18 crore has been allocated for 2021-22.

He said 294.87 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-Bangladesh border in 2020-21 and 303.18 crore has been allocated for 2021-22.

According to the minister, the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to strengthen the security along international borders, which includes deployment of border guarding forces, effective domination of the borders by patrolling, laying nakas, manning observation posts, vulnerability mapping and holistic review of deployment periodically, establishing new border outposts, deployment of surveillance equipment, strengthening of intelligence network, erection of border fencing among others.

According to the minister, the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to strengthen the security along international borders, which includes deployment of border guarding forces, effective domination of the borders by patrolling, laying nakas, manning observation posts, vulnerability mapping and holistic review of deployment periodically, establishing new border outposts, deployment of surveillance equipment, strengthening of intelligence network, erection of border fencing among others.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!