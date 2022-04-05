This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
₹602.30 crore has been allocated in 2021-22 and ₹355.12 crore in 2020-21 under BIM scheme to improve infrastructure along the international border in the Northeast
In a bid to develop infrastructure along the Sino-Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre has allocated six times more funds. From ₹42.87 crore in 2020-21, the funds have been increased to ₹249.12 in 2021-22.
Nityanand Rai, MoS (Home) informed Lok Sabha, ₹602.30 crore has been allocated in 2021-22 and ₹355.12 crore in 2020-21 under the Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) scheme to improve infrastructure along the international border in the Northeast -- with China, Mynamar and Bangladesh.
While ₹42.87 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-China border in the Northeast in 2020-21, ₹249.12 has been allocated in 2021-22 for it, he said in a written reply to a question.
A 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control is shared between the two countries from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,126-km-long border with China.
Rai further informed ₹17.38 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-Myanmar border in 2020-21 and ₹50 crore has been allocated for the same in 2021-22.
He said ₹294.87 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-Bangladesh border in 2020-21 and ₹303.18 crore has been allocated for 2021-22.
According to the minister, the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to strengthen the security along international borders, which includes deployment of border guarding forces, effective domination of the borders by patrolling, laying nakas, manning observation posts, vulnerability mapping and holistic review of deployment periodically, establishing new border outposts, deployment of surveillance equipment, strengthening of intelligence network, erection of border fencing among others.
