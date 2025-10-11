India-China direct flights: IndiGo to start Delhi and Guangzhou flights daily from November 10

IndiGo has announced the launch of a new daily, direct air service connecting Delhi and Guangzhou, China, which is scheduled to commence on 10 November 2025. The route will be serviced by the airline's Airbus A320 aircraft.

This move follows confirmation from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier this month regarding the official resumption of direct flights between the two nations. Air travel on this corridor had previously been suspended following the COVID-19 pandemic and the Doklam standoff. The Chinese Embassy further reinforced this commitment to strengthening development ties, with a spokesperson confirming the continuation of resumed flight operations.

IndiGo stated that it is amongst the first carriers to restart services between India and China following the recent suspensions.

Highlighting its expanding strategy in the region, the airline also noted its previously announced daily service between Kolkata and Guangzhou, which is due to begin on 26 October 2025.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said: "We are pleased to enhance our connectivity to China with daily direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, in addition to the recently resumed route from Kolkata. The resumption of operations between two of the world's most populous nations presents immense potential for cultural exchange and economic collaboration."

"With this launch, IndiGo connects China to its vast domestic and growing international network, via Guangzhou. We are confident that this will contribute towards the acceleration of opportunities in trade, investment, tourism, and even education between the two countries, while reinforcing our commitment to connect India to the world," he added.

Flight Schedule & Tickets The flight schedule indicates that the outbound service from Delhi is scheduled to depart at 21:45 and arrive in Guangzhou at 04:40 the following morning. The corresponding return flight is scheduled to leave Guangzhou at 05:50, landing back in Delhi at 10:10. Tickets for the new Delhi-Guangzhou route are now available to purchase via the IndiGo website.

Delhi-Hanoi Flights In a further expansion of its international network, IndiGo also announced the launch of daily direct flights between Delhi and Hanoi, Vietnam, beginning on 20 December 2025. This service, also operated by an Airbus A320, connects India's capital to one of Southeast Asia's key cultural and business destinations.