India-China direct flights: When to expect flights from Delhi as IndiGo plane takes off from Kolkata after 5 years

India-China direct flights have resumed from Kolkata after a five-year hiatus. Two of the world’s biggest economies seeking to rebuild political ties took a step towards the re-establishment of air travel. InterGlobe Aviation Limited, commonly known as IndiGo, commenced daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou on 26 October.

IndiGo’s A320 is the designated aircraft for flights on this route, connecting the city in southern China, well-known as an important global business hub for manufacturing and export logistics, with West Bengal's capital.

Why were the direct passenger flights between India and China suspended 5 years ago? After the Covid-19 pandemic and the Doklam standoff, direct passenger flights between India and China continued to remain suspended and never resumed in the last five years amid the strained relationship. Travellers between the two neighbouring countries had to previously use transit hubs like Hong Kong or Singapore to visit their desired destination, Bloomberg reported.

As a leap forward, IndiGo announced the launch of a direct flight connecting Delhi and Guangzhou, which is scheduled to commence on 10 November. This international route will also be serviced by the airline's Airbus A320 aircraft. Before the suspension of flights between the two countries, Air India, IndiGo, and Chinese airlines such as Air China, China Southern, and China Eastern operated flights between the major cities of the two countries.

Meanwhile, China's Eastern Airlines will resume direct flights between Shanghai and Delhi from 9 November. Notably, IndiGo will start flights from Delhi to Hanoi from 20 December.

IndiGo's press release dated 27 October states, “Building on this expansion, IndiGo will also begin flights between Delhi and Guangzhou from 10 November 2025, further strengthening its presence in this important trade and travel corridor.”

Kolkata- Guangzhou and vice versa: Flight time Kolkata to Guangzhou flight bearing number 6E 1703 will depart daily at 10:00 PM and reach its destination at 4:05 AM the next day. Meanwhile, the Guangzhou to Kolkata flight bearing number 6E 1704 will depart daily at 5:35 AM and reach its destination at 7:50 AM on the same day, the press release said.

IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said, “We are excited to be the first Indian carrier to resume our daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, reinstating one of the most important air links between India and China. Guangzhou, as a major commercial hub, offers immense opportunities for Indian businesses, exporters, and professionals."