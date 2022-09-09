India-China disengagement: Chinese troops starts withdrawing from east Ladakh2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 02:55 PM IST
By September 12, India and China will have finished their disengagement from the Gogra-Hotsprings region in eastern Ladakh.
On September 9, the Chinese military confirmed that the Indian and Chinese forces had started to withdraw from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings region of eastern Ladakh. The two forces are currently on their fourth round of disengagement.