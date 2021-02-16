India-China disengagement: Videos show PLA removing tents, tanks rolling back

NEW DELHI: A series of videos and pictures released by the Indian Army on Tuesday showed Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) removing tents, loading up supplies provisions onto trucks and balancing loads while trekking up slopes to reach vehicles meant to ferry them to their bases.

The videos and pictures include ones showing large numbers of PLA troops walking towards waiting trucks, earth movers being used to dismantle shelters and tanks rolling back across towards the Chinese side are all part of the “verification" process employed by India to ensure that China adheres to its side of the agreement to disengage, a person familiar with the matter said.

The developments follow India and China signing an agreement on 10 February to begin disengagement that came after 10 tense months of eyeball to eyeball confrontation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

According to the terms of the pact, China was to withdraw to the east of Finger 8, as one of eight mountain folds jutting into the lake is known. India on its part was to move its troops to the Dhan Singh Thapa post between Fingers 2 and 3. The area between Fingers 4 and 8 was to be no go space, with neither side patrolling the zone until military and diplomatic talks were to arrive at new protocols for patrols.

Videos released last week and on Tuesday showed that the two sides were metres apart at several points along the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso lake – one of the main friction points from where the two sides are disengaging. The pictures and videos also showed disengagement process was taking place at a fast pace, a second person aware of the matter said.

New Delhi had clearly stated that the process would be verified by the Indian side before moving to the next step -- i.e. another round of talks between senior military commanders after 48 hours of the disengagement taking place at Pangong Tso. These commander level talks would take up disengagement at other friction points like Gogra, Hot Springs and the Depsang plains, as per a timeline provided by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament on Thursday last week.

According to the first person cited above, the disengagement of frontline troops could be completed as early as the end of this week sooner than an earlier assessment which had set the possibility of the process taking 15 days. This, in turn, raised the possibility of the tenth round of military level talks between the two countries being held as early as the weekend or early next week, the first person had said on Monday.

