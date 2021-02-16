India-China disengagement: Videos show PLA removing tents, tanks rolling back

According to the terms of the pact, China was to withdraw to the east of Finger 8, as one of eight mountain folds jutting into the lake is known. India on its part was to move its troops to the Dhan Singh Thapa post between Fingers 2 and 3. The area between Fingers 4 and 8 was to be no go space, with neither side patrolling the zone until military and diplomatic talks were to arrive at new protocols for patrols.