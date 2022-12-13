India-China LAC clash: Army can tackle transgressions, Rajnath tells Parliament

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told Parliament that Indian Army bravely prevented the Chinese army from transgressing into the Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, and compelled them to return to their posts.
In a statement in both houses, Singh said that on 9 December, “PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo."
“The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side," he said.
“Due to the timely intervention of Indian commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow up of the incident, the local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 December 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms. The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border," Singh said.
The defence minister said that the issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.
“I would like to assure this House that our Forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," he said.
Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on 9 December and the face-off resulted in “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said on Monday.
The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.
