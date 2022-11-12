India-China talks to continue, situation stable but unpredictable: Army Chief

"What happened in 2020 was an attempt by one party, and we know which one, to depart from agreements and that is at the heart of the issue. Now, have we made progress from then? In some respects Yes, I mean relatively speaking, there were multiple friction points with dangerously close deployments. Some of those issues have been worked out keeping in mind mutual security, but there are some issues that still need to be worked upon and we have to keep pushing for that. I believe that there will be a realization that the present state of relations is not even China's own interest," the minister said while speaking with Hindustan Time Editor-in-Chief Sukumar Ranganathan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}