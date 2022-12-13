Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, December 9, the Indian Army said. "On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Army said in a statement.

India-China face-off: What we know so far

1) The December 9 face-off led to "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides" and the two sides "immediately disengaged from the area", an Army statement said.

2) It is the first major clash between the Indian and Chinese armies since August 2020 near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh.

3) The Congress said it was a worrying development and China's actions on the border are completely unacceptable. The opposition party alleged that the Modi government was suppressing the border issue due to which China was acting with increasing audacity.

4) Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Syed Nasir Hussain have sought a discussion on the border clash in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively.

5) AAP MP Raghav Chadha and RJD's Manoj Jha have also sought a discussion on the border clash in Rajya Sabha.

6) AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has accused the central government of being “silent" and “scared" over the clash. In a series of tweets, he asked why the government kept the country "in the dark for days". The Hyderabad MP also cast a doubtful eye on the details of the incident. “The details of the incident are sketchy. What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can’t the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China?"

7) Arunachal-East MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tapir Gao on Tuesday said that more Chinese soldiers were injured during the clash with Indian troops. “I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries," PTI quoted the BJP MP.

8) Tapir Gao further condemned the Chinese PLA's action and said such incidents are not good for Sino-India relations.

9) "I was hurt when I heard about the December 9 incident. I condemn this. If PLA continues doing such things in the future, India-China relations will suffer," he said in a video message on Monday.

10) The ties between India and China nosedived significantly following the fierce clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2020.