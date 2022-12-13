India-China Tawang skirmish sparks big political slugfest: 10 latest developments2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 10:33 AM IST
It is the first major clash between the Indian and Chinese armies since August 2020 near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh
Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, December 9, the Indian Army said. "On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Army said in a statement.