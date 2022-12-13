6) AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has accused the central government of being “silent" and “scared" over the clash. In a series of tweets, he asked why the government kept the country "in the dark for days". The Hyderabad MP also cast a doubtful eye on the details of the incident. “The details of the incident are sketchy. What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can’t the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China?"