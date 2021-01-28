India-China ties 'profoundly disturbed' post Ladakh standoff: Jaishankar

"For all the differences and disagreements we may have had on the boundary, the central fact was that border areas still remained fundamentally peaceful. The last loss of life before 2020 was as far back in 1971 that is why the events in eastern Ladakh last year, have so profoundly disturbed the relationship," he said while speaking at the 13th All India Conference of China Studies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}