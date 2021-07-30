More than three months after India and China concluded their 11th round of military talks, the two neighbouring countries will hold the 12th round of the Corps Commander-level talks on Saturday at 10:30 am.

The fresh round of senior commander-level talks, disengagement in Hot Springs and Gogra is on the agenda. The discussions will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control) - the de-facto India-China border - near Chushul on the South Bank of Pangong.

