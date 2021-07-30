India-China to hold 12th round of military talks on Saturday over Ladakh disengagement1 min read . 05:13 PM IST
- The fresh round of senior commander-level talks, disengagement in Hot Springs and Gogra is on the agenda
More than three months after India and China concluded their 11th round of military talks, the two neighbouring countries will hold the 12th round of the Corps Commander-level talks on Saturday at 10:30 am.
The fresh round of senior commander-level talks, disengagement in Hot Springs and Gogra is on the agenda. The discussions will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control) - the de-facto India-China border - near Chushul on the South Bank of Pangong.
