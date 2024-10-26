The agreement between India and China for troop disengagement in Ladakh is expected to conclude by October 28-29. Patrolling will commence at friction points post-withdrawal, representing a significant development in easing tensions after the 2020 conflict.

The historic agreement between India and China for the disengagement of forces at the two friction points at Demhcok and Depsang plains in Ladakh is likely to be concluded by October 28-29, reported PTI citing sources on Friday.

According to the news agency, the two forces will begin patrolling at the key friction points after the complete withdrawal of forces from both sides. The disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops began nearly two days back and is likely to be completed in the next two to three days after the forces move their respective troops and dismantle temporary structures.

The announcement came after a key agreement was finalised between India and China only for these two friction points. Discussions are underway for other areas, reported PTI citing sources.

Eventually, they added, the areas and patrolling status is expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.

The patrolling will be done by armed personnel and structures to be dismantled include temporary sheds and tents, a source said.

The process follows the agreement firmed up between the two countries on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.