NEW DELHI :
Trade deficit between India and China stood at $30.07 billion during April-September 2021, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
India's exports to China during the April-September 2021 period was $12.26 billion, while imports were aggregated at $42.33 billion, according to data given by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.