India-China trade deficit widens, imports rise by 29 pc in 5 years: Centre

On whether the Government is taking measures to reduce dependence on imports from China, especially since the mid-2020 Galwan clash, the minister replied the Government has launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in 14 sectors which will make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investment in the areas of core competency/cutting-edge technology. Under the scheme, companies will get incentives for ramping up production from their domestic units. Along with this, the scheme also promotes the set up of new manufacturing units by the companies in the country. The scheme will ultimately help in enhancing Indian export to the countries.