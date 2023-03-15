India-China's geopolitical competition damaging the fragile Himalayas?2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 03:30 PM IST
- Experts have said that the pace at which India and China continues to build infrastructure on Himalayas, increases risks of hazards natural disasters.
The Himalayan range has been ecologically fragile owing to its tectonic placement. To top it countries building their governance, defences on and around the young fold mountains has not helped the situation either.
