The Himalayan range has been ecologically fragile owing to its tectonic placement. To top it countries building their governance, defences on and around the young fold mountains has not helped the situation either.

Reports of threatening cracks emerged in Joshimath, where people had to be displaced when large areas started submerging. However, scientists have warned that the threat to and from Himalayas is much larger than is visible to the eye.

Experts have now said that the pace at which India and China continues to build infrastructure on Himalayas, increases risks of hazards natural disasters.

Further, global warming has also destabilising the ecologically fragile region as rising temperatures continue to melt glaciers and permafrost (permanently frozen land).

Air Strips, tunnels, railway tracks have been built on both sides by China and India threatening the equilibrium of the mountain range.

Studies have focused on individual events but when they are pieced together, they show increasing risks of hazards across the region - 3,500km (2,174 miles) of which China and India share as their de facto border, called the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

There was one partial or fully road-blocking landslide on every kilometre along the NH-7 national highway in Uttarakhand during September and October 2022, a study published in the Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences pointed out.

Landslides and other natural disasters have increasingly become common in recent years. The newly built Char Dham highway in Uttarakhand has also seen parts of it collapse during the monsoon rains last year.

More than 200 people were killed and two under-construction hydropower stations were severely damaged during the Chamoli avalanche.

Not just construction climate change have also caused substantial hazards in the region.

A similar condition remains on the Chinese side wherein, thawing of permafrost has also caused severe threat to the ecological balance. Increased earthquakes, consequent landslides and land submergence are prime examples of the same.

A study published in Communications Earth and Environment journal in October found that nearly 9,400km of road, 580km of railways, more than 2,600km of power lines and thousands of buildings in the Qinghai Tibet Plateau are in permafrost area.

"By 2050, 38.14% of roads, 38.76% of railways, 39.41% of power lines and 20.94% of buildings may be threatened by permafrost degradation in high-hazard areas," it said.

Further in 2020, after the Galwan Valley clash, satellite images had also shown rapid construction being conducted across Pangong lake by China's People's Liberation Army.

Experts say increasing settlements in places like Nyingchi and Shigatse in Tibet have also meant significant increase in development of infrastructure, including roads and telecommunications.

In a report by BBC, they have quoted Experts who has pointed out that geopolitical competition and hostility has driven both the Asian giants to ramp up all kinds of development activities, including military ones, in this hazard-prone zone.

They have only warned of noe resolution but further destruction.