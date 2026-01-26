India-EU FTA negotiations concluded, official announcement tomorrow: Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal

India and the European Union have concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA), with an official announcement expected tomorrow. The deal aims to strengthen economic integration between India and the EU, boosting trade and investment flows.

According to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, the FTA text will undergo a legal scrubbing process over the next 5-6 months before the formal signing. The agreement is expected to enter into force sometime next year.

Balanced and forward-looking deal Agrawal described the FTA as “balanced, forward-looking,” designed to support mutually beneficial trade and investment, and enhance cooperation across sectors.

The deal is expected to propel trade and investment between India and EU member states, and strengthening economic ties.

EU-India Summit in New Delhi Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will represent the EU at the 16th EU-India summit in New Delhi, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leaders are expected to adopt a joint EU-India comprehensive strategic agenda, aimed at boosting strategic cooperation in four key areas: prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, and connectivity and global issues. The EU-India Security and Defence Partnership is expected to be signed at the summit, delivering tangible cooperation in maritime security, cybersecurity, and counterterrorism.

“Mother of all deals” on trade European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic described the long-awaited EU-India free trade agreement as “very close” in an interview with Euro News, calling it the “mother of all deals.”

“In some sectors, India has tariffs going up to 150%. And therefore, big parts of the economy have been completely closed off to European exporters. Now the big benefit will be opening the economy,” Sefcovic said.

The deal is expected to create a free trade area encompassing roughly 2 billion people and lift many Indian customs duties on European goods, though sensitive sectors will be excluded.

“This is the largest trade deal ever,” Sefcovic added, noting that around 6,000 European companies already operate in India and trade between the two partners has surged over the past decade.

Security and defence partnership to be signed Senior EU leaders, including European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas, highlighted momentum in EU-India security and defence cooperation.

"There is strong momentum for closer cooperation with India, and we are seizing it. It is a pleasure to be in New Delhi today and an honour to attend the Republic Day celebration. As a symbol of our deepening bond, personnel from our EU naval operations, Atalanta and Aspides, are taking part in the parade for the first time. Tomorrow, at the Summit, we will take our relationship forward by signing the EU–India Security and Defence Partnership. This will deliver concrete results in areas such as maritime security, cybersecurity, and counterterrorism,” Kallas wrote on X.

