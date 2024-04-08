News
India-EU FTA next round to start in early May
Summary
- Safety standards for agricultural commodities and drugs to be discussed during the meet
New Delhi: The eighth round of negotiations for the India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) are slated to start next month, with India making changes to its negotiating team to speed up the process, two people aware of the matter said.
