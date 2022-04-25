The External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar on Monday called on European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. In an attempt to further establish India and EU partnership, the two leaders exchanged views on the economic and political implications of Ukraine conflict.

EAM Jaishankar took to Twitter to share, “discussed taking forward the India-EU partnership. Also exchanged views on the economic & political implications of the #Ukraine conflict."

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has asserted the need to work together to create a green, sustainable and equitable future during her interaction with youth at TERI GRAM on the first day of her visit to India.

Climate change and biodiversity loss are at the top of the political agenda of the European Union (EU) and India. Observing that the young should raise their voice for climate action, the President said, “Youth are the advocates to fight climate change as well as to fight for the planet. But they are also the ones who develop solutions."

"Young people have fully understood the urgency of the climate crisis. And they are doing something about it. From living more sustainable lifestyles to making their voices heard on the street and advocating for greener policies, young people are at the heart of the solution. So make your voices heard," the President added.

Highlighting the long-standing partnership between EU and India, the President commended India’s ambitious renewable energy goals announced at COP26. “There is a lot of untapped potential between the European Union and India, we have a lot in common. And joining forces, we can do so much together for the benefit of our people but also for the benefit of our climate and our planet."

"We share the idea that we need to look into solar energy, wind energy, biomass, hydropower, green hydrogen, and geo thermal. These are the ingredients for success for the economy, for the benefit of the people, and the protection of our climate and environment. Protecting the climate and environment has a lot to do with innovation. With innovation the world takes the right direction in cutting emissions and protecting the environment and for that we need clean innovative technologies," she said.

Notably, the EU and India have worked together for six decades to reduce poverty, prevent disasters, expand trade, fight climate change and biodiversity loss, promote green and digital transition, enhance security around the world and promote joint research in energy, health, agriculture and many other fields of mutual interest.