India-EU roll-out partnership blueprint to tackle post-covid challenges

According to Swaroop, “Negotiations on both the Trade and Investment Agreements will be pursued on parallel tracks with an intention to achieve early conclusion of both of them." The High-Level Dialogue on Trade and Investment set up after the last India-EU summit in 2020 and headed by Trade Minister Piyush Goyal on the Indian side and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on the EU side would set timelines for the start and completion of the pacts, he said.