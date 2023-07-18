India-France joint statement after PM Modi's visit skipped mention of Rafale deal - Here's why2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 03:48 PM IST
India has announced plans to order 26 additional Rafale fighter jets and three Scorpene-class submarines from France, but details about the deal were left out of the joint statement released after bilateral talks.
India announced a new multi-billion-dollar deal for French fighter jets earlier this month as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his counterpart in Paris. The Defence Ministry greenlit plans to order 26 additional Rafale jets as well as another three Scorpene-class submarines, noting that price and other terms were still being worked out. Key details of the defence deal were however left out of a revised joint statement released in the wake of bilateral talks - even as it outlined a roadmap of bilateral ties till 2047.
