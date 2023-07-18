India announced a new multi-billion-dollar deal for French fighter jets earlier this month as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his counterpart in Paris. The Defence Ministry greenlit plans to order 26 additional Rafale jets as well as another three Scorpene-class submarines, noting that price and other terms were still being worked out. Key details of the defence deal were however left out of a revised joint statement released in the wake of bilateral talks - even as it outlined a roadmap of bilateral ties till 2047.

