India-France sign MoU to manufacture submarine, surface combatants in Mumbai, Kolkata for export2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST
The MoUs comes at a time when the Defence Acquisition Council cleared the purchase of 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for INS Vikrant and three additional Scorpene class submarines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to France with both countries celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership. Amid several agreements, the two MoUs between the defense public sector undertakings (DPSUs) of both countries stand out as it calls for the fabrication of submarine and surface combatants and parts in the Indian cities of Mumbai and Kolkata for export to third countries.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×