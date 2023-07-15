India-France statement announces DRDO's technical office at Indian embassy in Paris2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 11:55 AM IST
India is setting up a technical office of the DRDO at its embassy in Paris, as part of increasing cooperation in the defense sector between the two nations.
India is setting up a technical office of the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) at its embassy in Paris amid increasing cooperation in the defence sector between the two nations, according to the India-France joint statement on Friday.
