Covid-led shift to remote working has made organizations in India vulnerable to all sorts of cyberattacks. But amid a rise in such threats, Indian companies are also struggling to find cybersecurity talent. According to a Sophos survey, 60% of organizations in India said they have struggled to recruit people with required skills.

TeamLease Digital’s data shows that demand for cybersecurity skills has gone up by 18-20% over the last six months. “There is a demand for more than 1 lakh cybersecurity professionals in the market. However, as per our estimates currently the supply gap is up to 70% for a few of these skills," said Naren Bhagi, associate vice-president and business head, IT infrastructure, TeamLease Digital, a staffing company.

Bhagi said that most organizations are relying on skill development and upskilling of existing employees to bridge the gap.

To support hiring and reskilling programmes, organizations have also stepped up their cybersecurity spending. As per Kaspersky, the share of cybersecurity spending of the total IT budget for small and medium enterprises grew to 26% in 2020 from 23% in 2019. Spending by large enterprises grew to 29% from 26% during the same period. Sophos is expecting an increase in the median percentage of technology budgets spent on cybersecurity from 9% today to 10% in the next two years in India.

“Highly skilled resources are required for managing next-gen cybersecurity solutions and carrying out 24x7 threat hunting, detection and response to combat next-gen cyberthreats, which are advancing as we speak," said Sunil Sharma, managing director, sales, and Saarc, Sophos.

According to Shree Parthasarthy, leader, South Asia cyber and strategic services and Asia-Pacific cyber innovation at Deloitte, the “threat surface" has changed. This means that while cybersecurity needs earlier were to protect back office and other IT infrastructure, rapid tech adoption has added more avenues where cyberthreats can come from, say, internet of things, mobile security, digital transactions and more. “Like the telecom era, when we moved directly from landline to mobile, etc., here too we are leapfrogging a lot of things," he said.

abhijit.a@livemint.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via