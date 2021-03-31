India Inc struggles to fill roles to counter rising cyberattacks

According to Shree Parthasarthy, leader, South Asia cyber and strategic services and Asia-Pacific cyber innovation at Deloitte, the “threat surface" has changed. This means that while cybersecurity needs earlier were to protect back office and other IT infrastructure, rapid tech adoption has added more avenues where cyberthreats can come from, say, internet of things, mobile security, digital transactions and more. “Like the telecom era, when we moved directly from landline to mobile, etc., here too we are leapfrogging a lot of things," he said.