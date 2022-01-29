OPEN APP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that when the world is witnessing important changes, the importance of India-Israel relations has increased even more.

In a special video message on the completion of 30 years of full-fledged diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Modi said this period has been very important for both countries.

“I'm fully confident that the India-Israel friendship will achieve new milestones in mutual cooperation in the coming decades."

The history of the relationship between our countries is very old. There has been a strong relationship between the people of India and Israel for centuries, he said. 

Though India had recognised Israel on September 17, 1950, full-fledged diplomatic relations between the countries were established on January 29, 1992. Since then, the bilateral relations between both countries have developed into a multifaceted strategic partnership.

Earlier this week, Israel's envoy to India Naor Gilon had said the 30th anniversary of India-Israel diplomatic ties is a good opportunity to look ahead and shape the next 30 years of relations.

