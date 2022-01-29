“I'm fully confident that the India-Israel friendship will achieve new milestones in mutual cooperation in the coming decades."
The history of the relationship between our countries is very old. There has been a strong relationship between the people of India and Israel for centuries, he said.
Though India had recognised Israel on September 17, 1950, full-fledged diplomatic relations between the countries were established on January 29, 1992. Since then, the bilateral relations between both countries have developed into a multifaceted strategic partnership.